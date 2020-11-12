HARDIN — Another angel was taken home by our Lord at the age of 101, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Todd died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie (Ebbler) Bohart; sisters, Mildred Birkenmeyer, Hazel Perryman, Viola (Pat) DiPaolo and Helen Lazar; brothers, Elmer and Robert Bohart; a step-daughter and a niece.

Private services and burial were conducted by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church, 30 N. 6th St, Wood River, IL 62095, where she had been a longtime member.