Elizabeth Todd
HARDIN — Another angel was taken home by our Lord at the age of 101, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Todd died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie (Ebbler) Bohart; sisters, Mildred Birkenmeyer, Hazel Perryman, Viola (Pat) DiPaolo and Helen Lazar; brothers, Elmer and Robert Bohart; a step-daughter and a niece.

Private services and burial were conducted by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church, 30 N. 6th St, Wood River, IL 62095, where she had been a longtime member.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
