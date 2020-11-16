WOOD RIVER — Elizabeth 'Betty' Lou Wallace, 78, passed away 12:39 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her residence.

Born June 1, 1942 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Alva and Ava (Groblebe) O'Dell.

She had worked several years as a maintenance person for Township Village Apartments in East Alton, Illinois, before retiring.

Surviving are four sons, Dennis Wallace and Billy Joe "Junior" Wallace both of Wood River, Illinois, Bobby Joe Wallace in Tennessee, and Billy Mugler in Texas; grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Oliver in Florida.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, George, Sonny, James, Ray, Bill, Pete and Ed O'Dell; and three sisters, Verna Mae Dahlen, Evelyn Boots and Inez Harvatin.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of cremation services.