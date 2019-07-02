ELLADEE MARTIN

BETHALTO — Elladee N. Martin, 88, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. at her residence.

She was born in Cave In Rock, Illinois, the daughter of the late Charlie and Wilmetta (Douglas) Jones, on June 6, 1931. She married Thomas M. Martin, Sr, in Alton, Illinois on Aug. 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2014.

Elladee worked at Alton Memorial Hospital for 30 years, 18 of those as a unit clerk. She graduated as the valedictorian from Cave In Rock High School, Class of 1949. She was a member of Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church. Elladee was on a bowling league and loved to read, do crossword puzzles, needlepoint, gardening, cooking, and genealogy. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Bobby) Scheaffer, Thomas (Karen) Martin, Steven Martin, Gregory (Brenda) Martin, Cathy Stout, and Deanna Martin; thirteen grandchildren, Crystal Barnes, Brianne Bourne, Kara Martin, Megan Parker, Zach Niswander, Geoffrey, Steven and Sidney Martin, Heather and Keith Lowenstein, Brandon, Blake and Aimee Hughes; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Francis Osborn, Wanda (Troy) Pennell, and Donna (Darrell) Griggs.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto where service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the and/or Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church.

