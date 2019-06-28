Ellan Clifford

ELLAN CLIFFORD

GODFREY — Ellan Edwards Clifford, 95, died at her home in Godfrey, Illinois. She was the daughter of Ira Edwards and Ann (Ayres) Edwards. Mrs. Clifford was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist.

She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and her master's degree from SIUE and retired in 1988 as a school teacher for the Grafton school district. Past students would often recognize her when she was out. Her husband, Paul B. Clifford preceded her in death.

Surviving are three daughters, Kendra Gates (Gregory) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Devon LaMaster of Mission Hills, Kansas, and Jacolyn Kelly (Mike) of San Diego, California, one son, Peter Clifford (Linda Joy) of Godfrey, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother, Thomas Shaw (Marj) of Lenexa, Kansas, and one sister, Elizabeth Grochowalski of Ada, Michigan.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, www.shpbeds.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph from June 28 to June 29, 2019
