ELLLEN INGERSOLL

WOOD RIVER — Ellen Lee Ingersoll, 96, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1923, in Ledford, Illinois, the daughter of the late Everett and Bessie (Sullivan) Ewell. She married Charles Ingersoll on March 11, 1945 in Jerseyville, Illinois and he preceded her in death Feb. 8, 1998.

Survivors include a son and daughter in law: Larry and Donna Ingersoll of Godfrey, Illinois, two grandchildren: Stacey Threadgill and her husband: Ron of Pensacola, Florida, Robin Ingersoll and her fiancé: Chris Locke of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, four great grandchildren: Breana, Paige, Kyla, Paxton, and many other extended family and friends.

Ellen was employed for over thirty years at Olin Western in the metallic packing department. Ellen was a longtime member of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sister: Helen Rice and a brother: Bill Ewell.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, Alton, Illinois 62002, and will be accepted the funeral home.