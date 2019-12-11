ALTON — Ellen A. Sessions, age 91, of Alton, Illinois, was reunited with her husband and daughter Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 30, 1928 in Godfrey, Illinois, the daughter of Francis M. and Lulu M (McCray) Duty. She married Donald Sessions on April 6, 1950 at the First Christian Church in Alton; and they worked together at Owens Illinois Glass Company for 44 years. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2012.

Ellen enjoyed outdoor activities like boating and fishing. She was an avid reader who loved to learn. She and Donald gardened together and loved raising tomatoes, and she loved her coffee. Ellen loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a giving person who always made sure others had a Merry Christmas.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Joyce and John Kurz of Alton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and his wife, Fred and Sandra Duty of Alton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Donald, and her daughter, Janet; she is preceded in death by five siblings.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a or to 5 A's.

