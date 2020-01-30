HARTFORD — Ellen Kay (Grabbe) Wallace, 64, died at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Gateway Reginal Medical Center.

She was born July 13, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry Robert and Catherine Grabbe. She was secretary for 30 years for her family's construction company, Degerlia Excavating.

Surviving are one son, Lance Wallace of St. Louis, Missouri; and one brother, Henry Grabbe (Melinda) of Godfrey, Illinois; three nieces, Sara Loftus (Jamie), Samantha Goheen and Sara Berkaw (George).

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Gale.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

