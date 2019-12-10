GODFREY — Elmer Eugene Roberts,91, died at 2:04 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Cedarhurst Retirement Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 12, 1928 in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, the son of C. Ray Roberts and Mildred Howell Roberts.

He was an Iron Worker out of Local 392 Hall for many years, an avid hunter, hard worker and enjoyed watching his grandchildren athletic activities. On June 18, 1949 he married Dolores "Dodie" Jean Roberts who passed Feb. 23, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Killam (Karl) of Lawrence, Kansas and Janis Meyers (Robert) of Chesterfield, Missouri; a sister Lois Rohan of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Sarah Schmitt (Peter) of Lawrence, Kansas, Karla Letourneau (Jacob) of Eudora, Kansas, Derek Meyers (Sharon) of Ballwin, Missouri, and Mackenzie Brown (Samuel) of Chesterfield, Missouri; eight great grandchildren, Liam, Isla, Emerson, Capelli, Brynlee, Sullivan, Augustus and Schaeffer.

Funeral services were private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, on Monday, Dec. 9.

Burial was at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.