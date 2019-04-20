ELOISE KOHLENBERG

JERSEYVILLE — Eloise Kohlenberg, 71, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center.

Eloise was born on July 29, 1947 to Charley Ray & Edna (Kyle) Grooms in Jerseyville. She married Ronnie David Kohlenberg on January 25, 1989. She was retired from Owens Illinois.

She loved spring, playing bingo, and shopping.

She is survived by her daughter: Angie (Chris) Lewis; her grandson: Blake (Nicole) Lewis; her granddaughters: Tasha Lewis (companion: Shawn Ohlendorf) and Amber Lewis (Ryley Sprong); her great-granddaughters: Clara Lewis and Liz Morgan; her sister: Jeanne (Bill) Friedel; her brother-in-law: Robert Isringhausen; her nieces: Susan Grooms, Charity (Brian) Roth, Michelle (Jeff) Bridges; her nephews: Don Emily, Robert (Lacey) Isringhausen, Brad (Jessica) Friedel, Steve (Rachael) Friedel; her 6 great nieces and 6 great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters: Nadine Grooms and Aileen Isringhausen, and brother: Charles Grooms.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home.

Officiating will be Pastor David Burger and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.