IOWA — Eloyious Kinder, age 91, of Sioux Center, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center. Eloyious Margaret (Bailey) Kinder was born on May 18, 1928, in Hillsboro, Illinois, to Vora Robert and Frieda Ferne (Carriker) Bailey. Eloyious graduated from Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, in 1946. She married Clarence Ray Kinder on Aug. 10, 1951, at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, Illinois. During their married life, Eloyious and Ray lived in Litchfield, Granite City, and Godfrey, all in Illinois. In Godfrey, they were members of Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Eloyious moved to Sioux Center in 2016. Eloyious was a telephone operator for many years in Hillsboro and Litchfield and switchboard receptionist for Consolidated Freightways in St. Louis, Missouri. She also served as a church treasurer. She traveled extensively with her husband Ray, spent time with her family, and enjoyed playing Scrabble and keeping a journal. She was dedicated to supporting the work of the gospel of Christ in her local church and around the world. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Randy Widbin of Sioux Center; her granddaughter, Kelly (Widbin) Freeburg, her husband Peter, and their daughters Paelyn Rae and Lyla Margaret of Portland, Oregon; her grandson, Lucas Widbin, his wife Danae and their daughters Eloise Joanna and Clara Scottie of New Brighton, Minnesota; her sister-in-law Sue Bailey and nephew Adam Bailey; her nephew James Bailey Jr. Eloyious was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray and her brother James Bailey. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield, Illinois, on Friday, May 15, 2020. The family will gather for a memorial service at a later date in Litchfield. In keeping with Eloyious's heart for missions, a memorial donation can be made to The Foundation For the Higher Good found online at https://makeadifference.me/guatemala-project. If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you will see DONATE NOW. As you fill in the donation, there is a place to put a note to designate in memory of Eloyious Kinder. For more information, to light a candle, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.