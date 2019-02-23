ELROY 'KILROY' MEYER

BETHALTO — Elroy "Kilroy" L. Meyer, 95, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born Jan. 24, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Walter and Tillie (Dustman) Meyer. He married Loraine Cooper on April 25, 1948, in Moro, Illinois.

Elroy was an electrician for 40 years at Olin Corp before retirement on Dec. 13, 1985. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church as well as I.B.E.W 649 – Electrical Union. He liked to garden and mow, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Elroy is survived by his children, Terry (Nancy) Meyer and Craig (Kim) Meyer; five grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Kolakowski, Kara Meyer, Patrick Meyer, Chad (Meghan) Meyer and Christopher Meyer; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Reagan and Rogan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Darvin Meyer.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Hofferber and Pastor Kale Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and/or BJC Hospice.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.