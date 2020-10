Or Copy this URL to Share

GILLESPIE — Elsie Mae Olmsted Baldridge, 90, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:05 am. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.