HARTFORD — Elsie Mae Overton, 82, passed away at 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 12, 1937, in Hartford, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Chapman) Lawrence.

She married Gene Overton on Dec. 11, 1954, in Hartford, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2018.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Mike Wieckhorst of Alton, Illinois; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ron and Donna Overton of St. Charles, Missouri, Terry and Mary Overton of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Keith Overton of Hartford; eight grandchildren, Kori Sloan and her husband Jim, Kacie Gallegos and her husband Tony, Alex Overton, Rodney Overton, Katie Overton, Ashlyn Smay and her husband, Joel, Tori Overton, and Mitchell Overton; several great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Don Lawrence of Carpenter, Illinois, and Bob and Freda Lawrence of Wood River, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Ann Lawrence of Moro, Illinois; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Elsie was formerly employed at Owens - Illinois Glass Works as a line worker. She then went to work for Canteen where she was a cafeteria workerat the Shell Oil Refinery and later worked in the cafeteria at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Mae Overton; three sisters, Nellie Petrokovich, Dorothy White, and Shirley Depper; and two brothers, John Lawrence and Les Lawrence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, March 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.

Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to OSF St. Anthony's Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com__;!!Ivohdkk!yLkvoD47A8h4OjEbhl1yTCKU0EM_gVoAdaP1MUKmlP9XOLHkLmDDAGTGT2HIh9Pz5w$ .