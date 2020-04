COLLINSVILLE — Elsie Juanita Schrader, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2020 after brief illness.

Born Nov. 13, 1928 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of George James and Maggie (Bodry) Hallum. She was a dedicated wife, mom and retired registered nurse.

Surviving is her husband, Raymond Schrader.

And children, Marylen (Anderson) Conner (Dennis), James Anderson (Jan), Michael Anderson (Mia) and Steven Barry (Jennifer); 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, George Hickman Hallum, James Blecker Hallum and Warren Eugene Hallum; Husband Robert C. Anderson and Robert Barry and an infant daughter, Deborah Jean Anderson.

