JERSEYVILLE — Elva Wadlow, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born in Otterville, Illinois, to Leslie & Tessie (Bethel) Spangle. She married George "Bud" Wadlow on April 21, 1947 and together they celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death on Sept. 26, 2019.

Elva was a hardworking, dedicated mother and grandmother who was truly a country girl, loved the outdoors, and was a wonderful cook.

She didn't always approve of Dad's shenanigans, but she kept his dinner warm for when he found his way home. Mom found her way home on Saturday July 18, 2020.

Dad we hope you kept her dinner warm.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Gary) Toberman and Patrick (Kate) Wadlow; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Luke) Heitzig, Michael Davenport, Nicole Neal, Kaley Glass, and Alyssa (Kyle) Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Chase (Kacee) Poglajen, Connor Poglajen, Camryn Poglajen, Marcus Neal, AJ Neal, Austin Glass, and Isabelle Wilson; her great-great grandchildren, Parker, Leighton, and Oliver Poglajen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Michael Wadlow and Stephanie (Wadlow) Davenport; and siblings, Jane (Spangle) Wadlow, Estel (Pat) Spangle, Forrest Spangle, and Bernard Spangle.

A private family graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Carl Hayes officiating.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.