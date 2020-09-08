Elvin Longstreet

ALTON — The beloved soul Elvin D. Longstreet arrived on Aug. 4 1989.

On Sunday, Aug. 30 2020 God dearly need him to come home. He was raised and guided into our strong family by two Loving parents Terri Carter and Elton Longstreet, as a young child he was baptized as Saint John Baptist Church as well as a member.

Until he became part of The Lead The Way congregation.

Elvin also known as Duck or Louch, his graduating class was the first at the new Alton high School at the age of 16.

His passion for life, fun, and joy exceeded expectations. Along with his charm, wittiness and love . He became a King that will now and forever be remembered in time.

By his beautiful and precious wife, Ladrina Longstreet; Along with his gorgeous daughter, Brielel Longstreet and beautiful infant son Elvin D Longstreet Jr.

He still lives on in the hearts of his loving and devoted parents Terri Carter and Elton Longstreet.

He will be forever cherished by his two brothers, Elgin Longstreet and Elton Longstreet; along with many other relatives and friends.

Walk through visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon. Private Service for family only with Covid 19 restrictions.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.