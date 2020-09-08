1/1
Elvin Longstreet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — The beloved soul Elvin D. Longstreet arrived on Aug. 4 1989.

On Sunday, Aug. 30 2020 God dearly need him to come home. He was raised and guided into our strong family by two Loving parents Terri Carter and Elton Longstreet, as a young child he was baptized as Saint John Baptist Church as well as a member.

Until he became part of The Lead The Way congregation.

Elvin also known as Duck or Louch, his graduating class was the first at the new Alton high School at the age of 16.

His passion for life, fun, and joy exceeded expectations. Along with his charm, wittiness and love . He became a King that will now and forever be remembered in time.

By his beautiful and precious wife, Ladrina Longstreet; Along with his gorgeous daughter, Brielel Longstreet and beautiful infant son Elvin D Longstreet Jr.

He still lives on in the hearts of his loving and devoted parents Terri Carter and Elton Longstreet.

He will be forever cherished by his two brothers, Elgin Longstreet and Elton Longstreet; along with many other relatives and friends.

Walk through visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon. Private Service for family only with Covid 19 restrictions.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved