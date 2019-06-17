UTECHTT
EDWARDSVILLE — Elvira Nora Utechtt, age 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Thursday, June 20 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Unity Hospice or Hitz Memorial Home. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.