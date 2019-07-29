EMILY SCHROEDER

JERSEYVILLE — Emily Catherine (Wendle) Schroeder died at age 93 on July 28, 2019.

She was born near Beltrees, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 1925 to parents Frank and Anna (Cronin) Wendle, one of nine children.

Prior to her marriage, she worked at Portnoy Garment Factory in Alton, Illinois.

Emily married the love of her life, Vincent Henry Schroeder, on Sept. 18, 1947 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Beltrees. Together they reared a family of six children along with two nephews while residing most of their married lives on their farm near Dow. Vince preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2014.

Emily was very creative and enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing and crafting, taking joy in decorating her home with her creations. She shared many of her crafts with family and friends. Holidays at her home with her ever-growing family of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren were very important to her and the family.

Emily and Vince were members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville, Illinois, where she was an active volunteer. She worked on quilting projects at St. Francis and at St. Anthony's Axillary. Emily was active in extension and a 4-H leader for several years. She enjoyed playing golf, and she and Vince were members of Westlake Country Club for many years, where she served on the Ladies Board. She was a long-time member of her card club for over 65 years. And, she and Vince enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Surviving are her children Dan (Carlie) Schroeder of Glen Carbon, IL , Jack (Babs) Schroeder of Osage, IA, Dale (Marsha) Schroeder of Grafton, Illinois, Joann (Gary) Schell of Kirkwood, Missouri, Dina (Mark) Sackman of Jerseyville and nephews Don (Bonnie) Tungett of Godfrey, Illinois and Terry Tungett of Alton. Also surviving are sister Lorene (Leonard) Pohlman of Godfrey and Frank (Dorothy) Wendle of Dow, Illinois.

Preceding her in death are her husband Vincent, daughter Jean Schroeder, brothers Vincent Wendle, Ollie (Anna Mae) Wendle, and sisters Agnes (Ernest) Blair, Louise (Eugene) Tungett, Betty (Portier) Stevens and Cecilia (Henry) Groshans.

Visitation will be at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville on Wednesday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., officiated by Fr. James Schroeder, nephew of the deceased. Burial will take place in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to St. Francis Xavier/Holy Ghost Catholic School, or for memorial masses.