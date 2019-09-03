ALTON — Emily Louise Sexton, 42, passed away 5:14 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born in Alton, Illinois on April 10, 1977, she was the daughter of Beverly (Robinson) Sexton of Vernon Hills, Illinois and the late Delmar Sexton.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a daughter, Dawn Annie Sexton; her step-mother, Betty Sexton; her fiance, Robert Bryant; stepsons Jordan, Zachary and Shaine Bryant; two sisters, Ginny Copley and Dawn Batell-Gonzalez; and her husband, Louie.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Bethalto Presbyterian Church. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is entrusted with arrangements.