EMMA MILLER

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Emma Miller, 94, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Sisto and Clara Ferrari and was the youngest of eight children. Emma and her husband, J.B., were married for 62 years, until his death in 2006.

They moved to East Alton, Illinois, in 1951. After successfully raising three daughters, Emma volunteered at Operation Blessing in Wood River, Illinois, for 38 years.

In 2013, Emma moved to Colorado Springs to be near her loving daughters. She enjoyed living independently at The Belcaro Apartments where she had many close friends. She was a member of the knitting group and played cards almost daily until she was hospitalized with pneumonia on March 1.

Left to cherish her memory are a sister, Nora Colussi, age 104; three daughters – Judy Kinney (Dan), Susan Robertson (Don) and Lisa Miller (James Sweeney); four grandchildren – Tobi Burton, Dawn Kinney (Eric Larson), Christopher Kinney, and Stephanie Kinney; two great-grandchildren – Danny Kinney (Stacy) and Mollie Hoagland; one great-great-grandson, Declan Kinney; dozens of nieces and nephews and tons of loving friends. She loved spending time with her family and was ever grateful for her close-knit bunch.

Private services will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Blessing, 18 E. Lorena Ave., Wood River, IL 62095.