BETHALTO — Emma Gail Rowland, age 82, of Bethalto, Illinois, died at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born in Tamms, Illinois, on June 2, 1938 the daughter of the late Ernest and Tina Irene (Hale) Webb. She married Wayne R. Rowland on May 29, 1965 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2008.

Emma was retired from working at Owens Illinois Glass in both Alton and Godfrey, Illinois.

Surviving are one daughter, Melissa Jones (Jeff) of Bethalto; Rhonda Wallace of Meadowbrook, Illinois, who was like a daughter; two grandchildren, Taylor Voorhees of Wood River, Illinois, and Blakelee Chambers of South Roxana, Illinois; six grandchildren, Aiden Duncan, Camden Norsigian, Jaycie Spaur, Carter Sanchez, Mack Spaur and Gunner Spaur.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert J. Webb.

All services are private.

Memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

