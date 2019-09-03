GODFREY — Emma Caroline Sievers, 86, died at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois. Born March 13, 1933 in Michael, Illinois, she was the daughter of John and Lorraine (Hazelwonder) Carpenter.

She was a homemaker and a former avid bowler. On Feb. 14, 1953 she married Sylvester "Vess" Sievers in Hardin, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Louis Gillson of Centerville, Ohio, a son and daughter-in-law, John and Carol Sievers of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Joshua Sievers (Sarah), Samuel Sievers (Amanda), Michael Sievers, Steven, Dustin and Brett Gillson, one brother, John Carpenter of Godfrey, and two sisters, Anna Mae Heavner of Godfrey and Alice Adams of Godfrey. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Carpenter.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Upward at Calvary Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.