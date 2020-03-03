WOOD RIVER — Eric L. Thien, 62, passed away 7:22 a.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1957, he was the son of Ervin and Lestine (French) Thien.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was employed as a computer technician.

On May 25, 1984 in Edwardsville, Illinois, he married Debra Coleman. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Adam (Lindsey) Thien of Alton, Illinois; daughters, Aime (Jason) Hamlett of Bethalto, Illinois, Jessica (Mark) Schandler of Roxana, Illinois, and Samantha Thien (fiance', Jeremy Staicoff) of Wood River; four grandchildren, Colton Hamlett, Anthony Schandler, Aiden Thien and Lennon Thien; and three brothers, Ervin Thien of Wood River, Wayne (Becky) Thien of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Doug (Rosella) Thien of Wood River.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private family burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.