Eric Thien (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
Obituary
WOOD RIVER — Eric L. Thien, 62, passed away 7:22 a.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1957, he was the son of Ervin and Lestine (French) Thien.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was employed as a computer technician.

On May 25, 1984 in Edwardsville, Illinois, he married Debra Coleman. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Adam (Lindsey) Thien of Alton, Illinois; daughters, Aime (Jason) Hamlett of Bethalto, Illinois, Jessica (Mark) Schandler of Roxana, Illinois, and Samantha Thien (fiance', Jeremy Staicoff) of Wood River; four grandchildren, Colton Hamlett, Anthony Schandler, Aiden Thien and Lennon Thien; and three brothers, Ervin Thien of Wood River, Wayne (Becky) Thien of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Doug (Rosella) Thien of Wood River.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private family burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
