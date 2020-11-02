BUNKER HILL — Eric Evan Thomas of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the age of 52 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Eric was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 6, 1968 to Emlyn Thomas and Ann (Thomas) Weeks.

He enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the Submarine USS Pogy from 1986-1993.

Eric spent many years in various law enforcement positions in Florida before moving back to Illinois.

His lifelong passion was to protect and serve.

Eric worked locally at Auto Tire, Federico and most recently was employed by Cleary Building Corporation of Breese, Illinois. He loved this job and treated those he worked with like family.

In Oct. 2010, Eric welcomed his beautiful daughter, Ava, who was the most important part of his life.

Eric was an avid fisherman, hunter, scuba diver and Harley Davidson rider. But the absolute biggest joy in his life was his daughter Ava, the light of his life.

Eric is survived by his daughter Ava Thomas; his parents, Ann and Dan Weeks of Alton, Illinois; father, Emlyn Thomas of Fernando Beach, Florida; his brother and sisters, Emlyn Thomas, Julie Moore, Cara Slattery and Lisa (Chris) Giamo; Nieces and Nephews, Emily (Nick) Knight, Madison & Jacob Slattery, Thomas, Evan, & Nicky Giaimo; as well as nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine and James Hartmann; and paternal grandparents, Charlotte and Emlyn Thomas; and a nephew, Jameson Knight.

A graveside service with military honors is scheduled for Jefferson Barracks Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1:15 p.m.

An educational scholarship trust fund for Ava Thomas has been established with Bright Directions for those who would like to contribute.

Kravanya funeral home in Bunker Hill is in charge of donations.