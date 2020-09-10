Erich Robertson

COTTAGE HILLS — Erich Karl Robertson, 67, passed away 1:05 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born Nov. 21, 1952 in Streator, Illinois, he was the son of Lowell H. and Clara Marie (Whittom) Robertson.

Erich retired from the U.S. Army, a Sergeant First Class, in 1992.

On March 5, 1975 in Radcliff, Kentucky, he married Nelva Bird. She died June 26, 1999.

Surviving are four children, Erich, Jr. (Mammie) Robertson, Victoria Robertson, Terrance Robertson and Jamie (Douglas) Hunt; five grandchildren, Derek, Travis, Haley and Jonathan Sullivan, Emma Robertson; brothers, Alford Robertson, and Julius (Nora) Robertson; sisters, Hazel Wood, Esther Reathaford, Paula Robertson, Linda Robertson, and Vickie (Scott) Osborne; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Michael Robertson; and two nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.