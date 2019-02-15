ERLINE JOHNSON

DORSEY — Erline R. Johnson, 95, of Dorsey passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born Jan. 30, 1924 in St. James, Missouri to James E. and Ina C. (Pruitt) Spurgeon.

She married Ralph E. Johnson on May 31, 1946 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death June 24, 2008.

Erline, along with her husband Ralph, owned and operated Johnson Hearing Center in Wood River for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to cook and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She cherished the many trips she took with friends and relatives and was especially fond of her many visits to Branson, Missouri.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara A. and Roger W. Well of Glen Carbon; two sons and daughters-in-law, Roger Johnson and Terri Kook of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania and Rev. Larry W. and Wanda A. Johnson of Brazil, Indiana; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer (Jason) Volle, Tiffany (Clay) Iberg, Benjamin (Andrea) Johnson, Melissa (Clay) Haviland, Derek Johnson and Scott (Katelyn) Johnson; along with seven grandchildren, Jacob Volle, Jaycee Volle, Hunter Iberg, Carac Johnson, Declan Johnson, Cooper Haviland and Kinley Haviland.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Harold, Burrell, and Donald Spurgeon; and a sister, Verna Ruedin.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 at Paynic Home for Funerals, at 618 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois. The family requests that Memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Ministries. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.