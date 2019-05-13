ERMA CREIGHBAUM

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — Erma Jean Creighbaum, 87, of Alsip, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:08 p.m.

Born in Alton, Illinois on Oct. 22, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Charlotte (Thompson) Borders. She married John V. Creighbaum in Alton in 1956. He preceded her in death in Feb. of 2010. They will be reunited and laid to rest together for eternity.

Erma worked on a manufacturing line at R.E. Goss. She is a member of Evangelical Community Church in Blue Island, Illinois, for over 40 years. She also enjoyed shopping, relaxing, watching TV and being with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Joe) Heitz, Debbie (Ray) Hill, and Cindy Sanderson; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Leonard) Flanders; a brother, Harry Donald Borders; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, John, Erma was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Lyn McPherson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Memorials may be made to the

