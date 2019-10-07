BETHALTO — Erma Irene Freer, 98, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 3:45 a.m., at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 7, 1921, in Hornsby, Illinois, the daughter of John L. and Laura M. (Slightom) Jouett. She married Wilfred L. "Red" Freer on Nov. 17, 1945 in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death in May of 1985.

Erma became an LPN in 1960 and retired from Alton Memorial Hospital in 1984. Erma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto, Illinois; her family was one of the founding families of the church. She taught Bible study class all of her life. She also enjoyed being up to date on all current events, reading and writing, being outside doing gardening, painting and spending time with all her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Marsha Edmonds of Bethalto and Mark & Jo Freer of Godfrey; 2 grandchildren, Cheryl & Danny Dingeldein and Angie & Alex Betts; 4 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Alena, Riley and Anna; and 2 step-great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aalyiah.

Along with her parents and husband, Erma was also preceded in death by her siblings, Leslie Jouett, Goldie Baugh, Opal VanDoren, Thurman Jouett and John Jouett; a great-grandchild, AJ; and a son-in-law, Jerry Edmonds.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Chip Faulkner will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund

