Ernest McCormick
ALTON — Ernest C. McCormick, age 96, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 4, 1924, in Sparta, Tennessee, the son of Dennie and Edna (Phifer) McCormick. He married Nellie Freshour on July 7, 2001 at the 1st General Baptist Church in E. Alton and she survives.

Ernest served his country in the US Army during WWII as a medic. He served in both Europe and Japan and was a Bronze Star recipient. Ernest was a lifetime member of Alton VFW #1308. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He will be remembered as the kindest, most wonderful man.

In addition to his wife, Nellie; he is survived by a son and his wife, Jim and Cindy McCormick of Godfrey, Illinois; his step-children and their spouses, Connie and Bruce Swanson of British Columbia, Linda and Mike McCormick of Godfrey, and Rohland and Robin Freshour of Iowa; a brother and his wife, Sam and June McCormick; two grandchildren, Megan and Daniel Stuppi, and Kelly McCormick; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Benjamin Stuppi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Helen; and two sisters, Elise and Helen.

Due to COVID restricitions, we are currently limited to 50 persons in the buiding during the visitation which will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. The family requests that masks be worn.

Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Rites provided by Alton VFW #1308.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
