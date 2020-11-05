ALTON — Erwin H. Quade, 89, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Dec. 3, 1930 in Staunton, Illinois, the son of Erwin and Helen (Pingolt) Quade. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith.

In 1948, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as an Aerographer's Mate 3/C until 1951.

He then enrolled into St. Louis College of Pharmacy. After a year, he went to work for Standard Oil of Indiana.

He began his optical career at Ostertag Opticals in 1953.

In 1958, he went to work for Heitz Optical, working there until his retirement in 1998.

"Quade" was very involved in the Lion's Club International, serving as District Governor in 1991-92.

He enjoyed life to its fullest and traveled the world.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been planned.

Memorials may be made to the 'Lion's Club".

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, entrusted with the service.