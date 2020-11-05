1/
Erwin Quade
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Erwin H. Quade, 89, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Dec. 3, 1930 in Staunton, Illinois, the son of Erwin and Helen (Pingolt) Quade. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith.

In 1948, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as an Aerographer's Mate 3/C until 1951.

He then enrolled into St. Louis College of Pharmacy. After a year, he went to work for Standard Oil of Indiana.

He began his optical career at Ostertag Opticals in 1953.

In 1958, he went to work for Heitz Optical, working there until his retirement in 1998.

"Quade" was very involved in the Lion's Club International, serving as District Governor in 1991-92.

He enjoyed life to its fullest and traveled the world.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been planned.

Memorials may be made to the 'Lion's Club".

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, entrusted with the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved