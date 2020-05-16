GEORGIA — Esdras "Ezra" Cantu, age 88, of McDonough, Georgia, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away May 13, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Daniel and Santos (Rodriguez) Cantu. He married Dorothy Saunders on July 28, 1951 in Pocahantas, Arkansas, and she preceded him in death in March of 2012. Ezra was a proud veteran who served in the US Air Force. He worked as an aircraft mechanic. Ezra loved airplanes and his dogs. He was a founding member of Anchor of Hope Church in Alton where he enjoyed volunteering with the food pantry. He is survived by a son, Daniel A. Cantu of Carrollton, Illinois; a daughter, Sharon L. and Bradley Owens of McDonough; two sisters, Bertha Lines of Marietta, Georgia, and Tootsie Buitron of Austin, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Dorothy; he is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Eli Cantu. A carcade visitation will be held Monday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center, 503 Milton Rd., Alton, Illinois, 62002. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Seeram Garney officiating. Burial will take place in Wanda Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.