NEW DOUGLAS —Esther Irene File, age 98 of New Douglas, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be at New Douglas Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences can be made to www.lesickofuneralhome.com