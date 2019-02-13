HAENAL
MOUNT OLIVE — Esther Lucille Haenal, 94, of Mount Olive died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Health of Staunton, Staunton, Illinois. Funeral ceremony will be Thursday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Union Miners Cemetery, Mt. Olive. Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive. Condolences at www.beckerandson.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive is in charge of arrangements.