Obituary
Print

Esther Haenal


HAENAL

MOUNT OLIVE — Esther Lucille Haenal, 94, of Mount Olive died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Health of Staunton, Staunton, Illinois. Funeral ceremony will be Thursday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Union Miners Cemetery, Mt. Olive. Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive. Condolences at www.beckerandson.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE
221 S. POPLAR
Mount Olive, IL 62069
217-999-3821
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com