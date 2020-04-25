BUNKER HILL — Ethel Gene Behrens, 96, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Eunice Smith Nursing Home, Alton, Illinois, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

She was born June 15, 1923, in Eldorado, Illinois, to Vern J. Gidcumb and Ethel R. (Seitz). She married Charles "Chuck" Behrens.

Ethel received her Master's in Educational Administration at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. She was a teacher and then principal at Wolf Ridge School.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Cathy) Behrens of Bunker Hill, and Ann (Leroy) Brakhane of Bethalto, Illinois; grandchildren, Dr. Bradley Brakhane, Kristin (Ken) Cruz, and Josh (Beth) Behrens; great-grandchildren, Molly Brakhane, Libby Brakhane, Mark Brakhane, Emily Cruz, Abby Cruz, Ethan Bruhn, Gavin Heubner, and Grant Heubner; and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and spouse; grandchild, Greta Ann Behrens; four sisters; and one brother.

Due to COVID-19, family services will be held with burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Library or Wolf Ridge School.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.