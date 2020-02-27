EAST ALTON — Ethel P. Dillon, 85, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 8:13 a.m. while at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on May 23, 1934 in Hartford, Illinois, the daughter of the late Anderson and Bernice (Owens) Strader. She married Billy Ray Dillon in Hartford on Jan. 21, 1956.

Ethel worked at Owens Illinois Glass Company for four years as a secretary and key punch operator in payroll. She enjoyed watching old movies and listening to music. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Billy, she is survived by a son, Rodger Dillon of East Alton; a daughter, Sandy (Dave) DeWall of Moro, Illinois; a brother, Dale Barger of Fillmore, Indiana; a sister, Peggy Weinhoeft of Lugoff, South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Kara DeWall and Alex DeWall.

A celebration of life will be on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, with Rev. Calvin Reynolds officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. graveside.

Memorials may be made to or Bethalto Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.