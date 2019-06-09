GODFREY — Etta Ann Hall, 84, of Godfrey, died June 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

Born Sept. 8, 1934, in Grafton, the daughter of William E. and Lorena (Banfield) Dobson, she married David L. Hall in 1956. He died Sept. 29, 2003. She retired in 2003 from Home Health Care.

She is survived by her sons, David Lee Hall (Lynn Marie Thomas) of Alton and Gregory Hall (Debbie Gafney) of Grafton; brothers Charles Dobson of St. Louis, David Dobson of Chicago and Robert Dobson of Jerseyville; and sisters Margaret Ryan of Tennessee, Laura Mielke of Hardin and Kathy Waters of Jerseyville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, William Edgar Dobson, Jr., Regina Charlene Godar, Bernard Lowell Dobson, Richard Dennis Dobson, Paul Bryan Dobson and Judith Bick.

Visitation is planned 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, 108 N. Liberty St., Jerseyville, with a funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home, the Rev. Sonny Renken officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorials can be made to Riverbend Humane Society.