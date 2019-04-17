ETTA PERKINS

PETAL — Etta "June" (Booten) Perkins, 90, of Petal, Mississipi, formerly of Wood River, Illinois and Henderson, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

June was born Dec. 8, 1928 in Equality, Illinois, to the late Earl R. and Minnie M. (Hubbard) Booten. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Earl Booten.

Etta was a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. She was a devoted minister's wife to her husband, Rev. Everett Leo Perkins, for more than 72 years. She was a loving Mother, Homemaker, Prayer Warrior, Teacher, Choir Director and a Singer.

Survivors include her loving husband Reverend Everett Leo Perkins; son Kenneth E. Perkins (Kathy) of Waterloo, Illinois; daughter Karen Daniel of Petal; grandchildren Reverend Zach Dant, Josh Perkins, Samantha Perkins, Stephen Dant, Lori Dant, Janie Givens (Jeff), and Jody Eblen; nine great grandchildren Samantha Givens, Mason Givens, Tyler Dant, Alan Dant, Isaac Dant, Matthew Gerstemeier, Ali Sweet, Austin Sweet, Ryleigh Perkins; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson on Friday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Brother Zach Dant and Reverend Alan Ramsey officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Equality on Fiday, April 19 following the funeral service

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.