MISSOURI — Clower, Eugene "Gene" Weston passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at age 102.

Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 30, Morning Star Church, O'Fallon, Missouri, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Service to follow at 11 a.m.

Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com for more details.