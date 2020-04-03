DOW — It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Howard Davis announce his passing on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 86.

Gene operated "Gene's Corner Service Station" and worked for Commercial Barge Lines (A.C.B.L. and Louisiana Dock). His greatest love was tending his garden full of vegetables and no weeds. He loved to hunt rabbit, squirrel, coon, and mushrooms. Gene also loved to cook and was quite good at it.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mary Davis of Dow, Illinois; his two daughters, Sandra (John) Heitzman of Dow and Brenda Davis of Jerseyville, Illinois; Gene will be missed by his grandchildren, Sherry (Bob), Brianna, Carter, and Molly; his brother, Herb (Helen) Davis; his sister, Josephine Lockhard; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Hardwick; brothers, Lavern (Buck) and Paul; also his sisters, Gladys Marthie, Verna, and Bette.

The family of Eugene asks that you remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.