Eugene Helmkamp
BETHALTO — Eugene "Gene" Elmer Helmkamp, 81, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:02 a.m., at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1939 in Moro, Illinois, the son of Elmer E. and Eleanor G. (Wilkening) Helmkamp.

He married Janet K. (Neumann) on Sept. 23, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

Gene is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves where he was a Sergeant.

He founded and owned Helmkamp Auto Service Inc since 1967.

Gene was also a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto where he served on the Zion Board of Elders, a member of the Zion Lutheran School Board, Zion Men's Choir, Zion Walther League, EAA Chapter 864, Young Eagle Coordinator, EAA Past

Chapter President, Rotary Club of Bethalto where he was a Paul Harris recipient, and the ASA Missouri Past Chairman.

He is survived by his children, Todd Helmkamp, Wendy (Max) Jones, and Michael Helmkamp; 9 grandchildren, J.B. (Chrissy) Abbott, Christopher Helmkamp, Logan Jones, Anna (Kent) Olsen, Eric (Jessica) Abbott, Lauren (Josh) Stahr, Grant (Ashleigh) Jones, Ryan (Hannah) Helmkamp, and Phoenix (Josh) Paschedag; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lyndel Helmkamp; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Along with his parents; Gene was preceded in death by a sister, Edith (Chuck) Garner; and a sister-in-law, Barb Helmkamp.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at 11 am. Pastor Kale Hanson and Vicar Brandon Metcalf will officiate.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto following the service.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and School as well as EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc/Young Eagles Contribution Form (eaa.org) .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
I met Gene many times at ASA meetings and found him to be an honest and friendly person. He will be sorely missed by the Automotive Repair Industry. My condolences to the family.
Dan Wickenhauser
