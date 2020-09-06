Eugene Tutoky

DALLAS, Texas — Eugene Frederick ("Gene") Tutoky, 81, of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Gene's strength and determination for which he was known were most evident during his final days.

Born in Streator, Illinois, to Michael and Anna Tutoky, Gene was the youngest of seven children.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, and served in the United States Marine Corp.

In 1965, Gene married the former Suzanne Weber, to whom he was married 27 years at the time of her death.

He lived in Godfrey, Illinois and worked in the insurance industry in St. Louis, Missouri, until 2014 when he moved to Dallas.

Gene most treasured his three daughters and family.

He is survived by daughters, Ann Harper (Scott) of Dallas, Texas, Kate Miller (John) of Denver, Colorado, and Suzanna Kenessey (Christopher) of Seattle, Washington; as well as grandchildren, J.T., Ella, and Alexandra Miller of Denver, Colorado; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gene was generous in spirit to anyone he met. He enjoyed taking friends and family to St. Louis sporting events over the years, creating lasting memories for all.

He loved classical music and tending to his yard and gardens. He was an excellent cook and water color artist. Gene also enjoyed travelling, especially trips to Europe and the beach.

In addition to his wife Suzanne, Gene; he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Michael, Raymond, Richard, and Robert Tutoky; and a sister, Mary Ann Marsel.

The family wishes to thank Gene's caregivers, Hospice Plus, The Plaza at Edgemere, and Christ the King Catholic Church for the immeasurable care, comfort, love, and support they shared with Gene during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The North Texas Food Bank, or an act of kindness to another in remembrance of Gene.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held in Godfrey, Illinois, next year.