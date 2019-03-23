EULA B. LONG

BETHALTO — Eula B. Long, age 85, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center.

She was born April 8, 1933, in Lutesville, MO, the daughter of Elvis and Thelma (Hughes) Davault. She married Everett Long on July 1, 1950 in Lutesville, and he preceded her in death in 2006.

Eula worked for many years at Owens-Illinois in the glass packing department and eventually became a crew leader. She was a member of Dow Baptist Church. Eula's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Sharon Morehead of Bethalto, IL, Kim and Pat Turpin of Ironton, MO, and Lisa and Bob Legel of Hammond, IN; her siblings and their spouses, Geraldine and Pete Wiseman of Marble Hill, MO, Jerry and Elsie Davault of Zalma, MO; six grandchildren, Laura Green, Amy Shanks, Katie Willmont, Bobby Legel, R.J. Legel, and Morgan and Dylan Smith; twelve great-grandchildren, Dominic, Allison, Danielle, Leland, Keylan, Abby Lynn, Hazel Mae, Andrew, Ivy Pearl, Quinn, Griffin, and Noelle; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Everett; she is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Davault; a son-in-law, James Morehead; and a sister-in-law, Lois Long.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor David Brown officiating.

Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to or to ,

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com