WELDON SPRINGS, MO — Eulalia Mary Green (nee Springman), born on Aug. 15, 1927 to Anthony and Bertha Springman, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 surrounded by family.

She is survived by her sister, Therese Kienstra; and her six children, who she shared with her late husband, Dr. Leo Richard Green Maryland, Christopher Green, Maryland, (Rita) St. Louis, Missouri, Cathleen Lux (Steven), Wheaton, Illinois, Lisa Schlemmer (Robert), Metamora, Illinois, Mary Deming (David), St. Charles, Missouri, Richard Green (Khin), Wapato, Washington, Jennifer Ritter (Karl), St. Charles, Missouri.

She was also blessed with Jacqueline Green; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and life-long friend Therese (Fischer) Schulz

She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; her sisters, Mary Luly, Cecilia Monks, and Margaret Kerkemeyer; and her brothers, Louis Springman, Aloysius Springman, Paul Springman, and Charles Springman.

Laila attended Marquette Catholic High School, Class of 1945, and Fontbonne University, Class of 1949.

She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics, and after worked in Chicago, Illinois, as a home economist at People's Gas Light and Coke Co.

She wed the love of her life Leo on June 30, 1951 and they were married for 65 wonderful years.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and practicing her Catholic faith at St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey, Illinois, where she was a long-time member.

But her greatest joy was her family, whom she loved fiercely and without measure. Her strength, generosity, and gracious spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her.

A private Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School, St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.