MICHAEL — Eunice Woelfel, 80, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Thursday October 22, 2020 at home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin with Fr. Don Roberts celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Cemetery

Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.