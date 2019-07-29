EVA BIERBAUM

FOSTERBURG — Eva Mae (Jo) Bierbaum, age 87, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home of many years in Fosterburg with her family at her side. She was born March 17, 1932 the daughter of John C. and Nellie (Cathorall) Hoekstra.

She married her high school sweetheart, Vernon E. Bierbaum on Sept. 1, 1950 at Zion Presbyterian Church of Fosterburg. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2003. Jo, Ma, or MaMa as she was called by family and friends was truly a stay at home mother. She was involved in her three children's school as room mother, member of mothers club and PTA. She worked on the family farms alongside her husband doing anything that was needed, driving the tractor, hauling grain or bringing lunches to the field. Later she did the same for her sons and grandson. Her garden each summer was filled with many varieties of vegetables and canning was a daily occurrence. She was especially proud of her sweet corn patch each summer with a vegetable stand for all to enjoy in her front yard. Crocheting afghans and baby blankets for all the family to enjoy and give as gifts was a favorite hobby. In recent years she was a member of the Fosterburg Cemetery Board. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Survived by three children, Rose (Fred) Lammers of Fosterburg; Dennis (Pam) Bierbaum of Danvers, Illinois; and Dan (Shari) Bierbaum of Fosterburg. Eight grandchildren, Jennifer Lammers (David) Cobbel of Ridgecrest, California., Joe (Rachel) Bierbaum of Heyworth, Illinois, John (Jenni) Bierbaum of Hudson, Illinois, Jared (Liz) Bierbaum of Bloomington, Illinois, Lindsay Bierbaum (James) Allen of Valrico, Florida, Ashley Bierbaum (Andrew) Janis of Fosterburg, Jessica Lammers (Rick) Catlett of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Jake Bierbaum of Fosterburg. Fifteen great-grandchildren, Bailey and Gretchen Cobbel, Brady and Natalie Bierbaum, Brody and Maddie Bierbaum, Josh, Cally and Tommy Bierbaum, Ellyanna and Jackson Allen, Ava, Cruz, and Nash Janis, and Haileigh Catlett. A sister Anna Simpson and a special niece and nephew Gloria and Norman Crane. And a special thanks to her caregiver Lisa Scheffel. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Alfred Hoekstra.

Friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fosterburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Fosterburg Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.