GRACE COWAN

GODFREY — Eva Grace Cowan, 94, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. She was born on Nov. 14, 1924 in Monclova, Ohio, the daughter of Luther and Nancy (Midcalf) Disher.

Grace married George F. Cowan on Dec. 23, 1943 in South Roxana. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2011.

She is survived by her 8 children and their spouses, Joseph (Kelly) Cowan of Imperial, Missouri, Kevin (Sandy) Cowan of Asheville, North Carolina, Mark (Colette) Cowan of Edwardsville, Illinois, Patrick Cowan of Alton, Mary Cowan of Alton, Robert (Marschel) Cowan of Springfield, Missouri, Damian (Kathy) Cowan of Granite City, Illinois, and Maureen Cowan of St. Louis, Missouri; her brother, L. Edward Disher of East Alton, Illinois, 16 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and her very special friend Patricia Snyder of Liberty Center, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by two sons, George F. Jr. and Joey Vincent, and a daughter Anne Marie.

Visitation will be from 9am until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey

Memorials may be directed to Chicago Lurie's Childrens' Hospital Hematology/Oncology Department in honor of her great grandson Xavier Cowan.

