GODFREY — Eva Grace Huber, 97, passed away quietly at 7:27 a.m. Friday March 22, 2019 in her residence at Fountains of Godfrey.

The daughter of the late Fritz and Nora (Engle) Flunker was born June 29, 1921 in Fieldon. She worked at Owens IL Glass with two of her sisters during WWII. During this time, she met and married Frank John Huber Jr. on June 20, 1946. They owned The State Street Market at 9th and State until moving the store down to 9th and Belle St. in Alton. She became a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church after moving to Godfrey in 1949.

Eva was gifted with an amazing amount of artistic creativity and loved to paint, crochet, quilt, cross-stitch and made or decorated many her own clothes. She was also an excellent mother who raised four wonderful and responsible children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank (2009), daughter Monica Lynn (2017) daughter-in-law Beatrice (2008), grandson Jeffrey (1981) and seven of her nine sisters: Freida (Toots), Bertha (Blue), Ethyl (Et), Hilda (Curley), Nora (Babe), Irma and Emily.

Surviving are her sister Elsa (Molly), daughter Yvonne Harlow (William Robert) of Indianapolis, Indiana and two sons, Phillip S. Huber of Mount Laurel, NJ and Kirk Huber (Lisa) of Brighton, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Additional

